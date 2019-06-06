Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov calls for speeding up investigation into Russian journalists’ murder in CAR

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 14:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia's top diplomat met with CAR counterpart Sylvie Baipo-Temon, the two exchanged views on developments in the Central African Republic, focusing on the task of promoting national reconciliation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for speeding up the investigation into the murder of three Russian journalists in the Central African Republic (CAR) last summer at a meeting with that country’s top diplomat Sylvie Baipo-Temon on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The two ministers reaffirmed Russia’s and the Central African Republic’s mutual commitment to expanding fruitful cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, humanitarian and other fields, including the law enforcement sphere," the ministry said. "Lavrov called for speeding up the investigation into the murder of three Russian journalists in CAR in July 2018."

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views in detail on developments in the Central African Republic, focusing on the task of promoting national reconciliation in the country, the ministry noted. "The Russian side expressed willingness to assist Bangui in normalizing the situation, acting in coordination with the country’s leadership, the African Union and the CAR’s international partners, as well as at the UN and its Security Council," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

Sergey Lavrov
