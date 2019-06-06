Kremlin unaware if convicted Norwegian spy Berg applied for pardon

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not aware whether Norwegian subject Frode Berg convicted of spying in Russia applied for an official pardon, Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"I have no such information of such an application being sent," he underlined.

Earlier, Peskov said that Putin will make a decision on pardon for Berg, if such an application is sent to the Kremlin in accordance with all the procedures. The press secretary recalled that the law stipulates that the pardon application first pass through regional and territorial institutions before being sent to the Kremlin, when the decision is made.

In April, the Moscow city court found Frode Berg guilty of spying against Russia and sentenced him to 14 years in a maximum security penitentiary. According to the results of the investigation, Berg had been gathering information about Russian nuclear submarines, which he obtained from a defense industry employee acting under the control of special services. The prosecutor said Berg worked for the Norwegian intelligence service for cash remuneration.