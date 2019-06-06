Russian Politics & Diplomacy
NPT signatories must return nuclear weapons to their land — Russian, Chinese leaders

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 2:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"These states must abandon the practice of 'joint nuclear missions' and return all nuclear weapons placed outside the borders of nuclear states back to their national territory," the leaders said

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and China have called on all member states of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) to return all nuclear weapons kept abroad to their territory, reads a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the outcomes of their talks in Moscow.

"The sides find the irresponsible approach of some states to fulfilling their obligations under the NPT unacceptable," the statement says. "These states must abandon the practice of 'joint nuclear missions' and return all nuclear weapons placed outside the borders of nuclear states back to their national territory."

Moscow and Beijing also expressed support for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), stressing its importance to global security. "Russia and China think that the US’ statements on refusing to ratify the CTBT and preparing the test site for holding nuclear tests deal a serious blow to the CTBT. The sides continue to apply all possible efforts in order for the CTBT to come into force as soon as possible," the document informs.

According to the Russian and Chinese leaders, arms control is a key element of ensuring international security and stability. "The central role in the process of arms control belongs to the UN and its multilateral disarmament mechanism," the statement stresses. "The sides support the expansion of collective efforts in favor of multilateralism, finding it necessary to renew the profound multilateral efforts on current issues on the agenda in the sphere of arms control and depoliticize such efforts.".

Topics
Foreign policy
