Lavrov explains why Russia not sending delegation to Normandy landings anniversary

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The French side’s invitation to the memorable events dedicated to the anniversary of the Normandy landings did not initially imply an official delegation from Moscow for these events, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists.

"The invitation did not imply by its form and contents the study of an issue of sending an official delegation from Moscow," the foreign minister said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier reported that Russia will be represented by a diplomat from the Russian Embassy in Paris at the events in Normandy.