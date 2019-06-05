Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov explains why Russia not sending delegation to Normandy landings anniversary

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 21:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier reported that Russia will be represented by a diplomat from the Russian Embassy in Paris at the memorable events

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The French side’s invitation to the memorable events dedicated to the anniversary of the Normandy landings did not initially imply an official delegation from Moscow for these events, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists.

"The invitation did not imply by its form and contents the study of an issue of sending an official delegation from Moscow," the foreign minister said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier reported that Russia will be represented by a diplomat from the Russian Embassy in Paris at the events in Normandy.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
France
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
2
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
3
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
4
Lavrov explains why Russia not sending delegation to Normandy landings anniversary
5
Analysis of fragments of Kaczynski’s crashed plane points to crew error
6
Russia to lay down 2 cruise missile corvettes for Pacific Fleet on July 1
7
Putin highlights importance of international cooperation in nuclear terrorism fight
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT