Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Upper house speaker says Russia will not discuss Crimea status issue with anyone

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 14:03 UTC+3 YALTA

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky arrived in Brussels on his first working visit on June 4, the strategy of returning Crimea is expected to be among the issues raised by Kiev

Share
1 pages in this article

YALTA /Republic of Crimea/, June 5. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house) Valentina Matviyenko has said that the issue of Crimea’s status is closed, and Russia will not discuss it with anyone.

"The Crimea issue is closed, this is a historical fact, the expression of will, which meets all international norms. The decision was made, we do not plan to discuss this issue with anyone, there is nothing to discuss. The Ukrainian leadership raises the Crimea issue as a territory, while for us Crimea is people," she said at the 5th International Humanitarian Livadia Forum on Wednesday.

Read also
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

Zelensky not ready to establish direct dialogue with Donbass — DPR

According to Matviyenko, the participants in the forum leave Crimea with an understanding of what is actually happening on the peninsula. "Everyone is leaving in a good mood and with an understanding of what’s going on in Russia’s Crimea. The opinion about what is happening is completely different, it will be conveyed to the countries the guests came from. This is the best way to convey the truth," the speaker stressed.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s spokesperson earlier said that the head of state would discuss the strategy for "Crimea’s return" with high-ranking EU and NATO officials during his first foreign visit to Brussels, which began on Tuesday.

The Livadia forum is being held as part of the Great Russian Word international festival of Russian and Slavic culture held in Crimea annually since 2007. The forum is aimed at supporting Russian culture, consolidating the position of the Russian language and developing international humanitarian cooperation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Zelensky Valentina Matviyenko
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington should drop its policy of dividing Venezuela’s military, says diplomat
2
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
3
Russian defense contractor unveils advanced self-propelled artillery system
4
Russian-Chinese relations stand the test of time, says Xi Jinping
5
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
6
Xi Jinping: Russia and China staying in tune with the times
7
Russia, Slovakia agree on supplies of Russian fuel to Slovak nuclear plants in 2022-2030
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT