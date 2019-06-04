Rada refuses discussing Zelensky-proposed impeachment bill

KIEV, June 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) failed to put President Vladimir Zelensky’s head of state impeachment bill on the addenda. The motion was only supported by 101 MPs out of 226 needed.

On May 29, Verkhovna Rada registered the bill on a special procedure of impeaching the Ukrainian President. Zelensky was the mastermind behind the document.

As the commentary notes reads, impeachment can be initiated by a majority of MPs sitting in the Verkhovna Rada (226 votes - TASS), while "to ensure a full, comprehensive and impartial investigation, a special temporary investigative committee will be formed, which would include representatives from all parliamentary factions and groups, the special prosecutor and special investigators. This commission will prepare conclusions and suggestions on whether a President committed treason or other crime.

After the Rada passes the impeachment motion, the Parliament should reach out to the Constitutional and Supreme Courts to get the conclusion whether the law was respected during the investigation and discussing the case of removing a President in the impeachment process. The decision on the impeachment itself will only be discussed in case the conclusions drawn by the Constitutional and Supreme Courts will show that the Ukrainian law was respected.

The commentary note points out that in case the Verkhovna Rada fails to adopt the impeachment bill, the speaker of the Parliament should apologize to the head of state.