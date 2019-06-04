Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rada refuses discussing Zelensky-proposed impeachment bill

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 04, 19:50 UTC+3 KIEV

On May 29, Verkhovna Rada registered the bill on a special procedure of impeaching the Ukrainian President

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, June 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) failed to put President Vladimir Zelensky’s head of state impeachment bill on the addenda. The motion was only supported by 101 MPs out of 226 needed.

On May 29, Verkhovna Rada registered the bill on a special procedure of impeaching the Ukrainian President. Zelensky was the mastermind behind the document.

As the commentary notes reads, impeachment can be initiated by a majority of MPs sitting in the Verkhovna Rada (226 votes - TASS), while "to ensure a full, comprehensive and impartial investigation, a special temporary investigative committee will be formed, which would include representatives from all parliamentary factions and groups, the special prosecutor and special investigators. This commission will prepare conclusions and suggestions on whether a President committed treason or other crime.

After the Rada passes the impeachment motion, the Parliament should reach out to the Constitutional and Supreme Courts to get the conclusion whether the law was respected during the investigation and discussing the case of removing a President in the impeachment process. The decision on the impeachment itself will only be discussed in case the conclusions drawn by the Constitutional and Supreme Courts will show that the Ukrainian law was respected.

The commentary note points out that in case the Verkhovna Rada fails to adopt the impeachment bill, the speaker of the Parliament should apologize to the head of state.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Zelensky
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Xi Jinping: Russia and China staying in tune with the times
2
6.1 magnitude earthquake rocks remote Japanese islands
3
The flame of truth will never die: West can’t make Russia give up Victory Day
4
Best of the best: Moscow State University tops Russia’s higher education ratings
5
Russia to demonstrate newest combat robot at Army-2019 defense show
6
Russian Army to get over 400 advanced armored vehicles this year
7
Rada refuses discussing Zelensky-proposed impeachment bill
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT