Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Chinese leaders to discuss North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, Kremlin says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 04, 16:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Among the topics, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov also listed Syrian regulation, cooperation in the Asia-Pacific, as well as "the relations of Russia and China with major Western powers"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss current issues on the international agenda during their talks on June 5, including the situation around North Korea, Iran and Venezuela, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"As for the international agenda, [Putin and Xi Jinping] will touch upon the current issues. The positions of China and Russia on the majority of international issues either fully coincide or are similar," the Kremlin official said.

Among the topics of discussion, Ushakov listed the situation on the Korean peninsula and in Venezuela, the Iran nuclear deal, Syrian regulation, cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region, as well as "the relations of Russia and China with major Western powers, including the USA.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin
Countries
China
Topics
Iran's nuclear program issue
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to demonstrate newest combat robot at Army-2019 defense show
2
Kremlin unable to comment on FSB requesting encryption keys from Yandex
3
Russia does not discuss with anyone its specialists’ work in Venezuela — Kremlin aide
4
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile
5
Press review: What to expect from Xi’s upcoming Moscow visit and Kosovo raid angers Russia
6
Putin unveils memorial to heroic uprisings in Nazi death camps at Moscow’s Jewish Museum
7
Air Force and air defense troops to hold over 70 drills in south Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT