Russian, Chinese leaders to discuss North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss current issues on the international agenda during their talks on June 5, including the situation around North Korea, Iran and Venezuela, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"As for the international agenda, [Putin and Xi Jinping] will touch upon the current issues. The positions of China and Russia on the majority of international issues either fully coincide or are similar," the Kremlin official said.

Among the topics of discussion, Ushakov listed the situation on the Korean peninsula and in Venezuela, the Iran nuclear deal, Syrian regulation, cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region, as well as "the relations of Russia and China with major Western powers, including the USA.".