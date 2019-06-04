Kremlin: US-Turkey plans to create S-400 working group are none of Russia’s business

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the United States and Turkey’s intention to establish a working group to settle the differences arising from Russia supplying S-400 missile system to Ankara.

At a briefing on Tuesday, the Kremlin spokesman said that "Turkey does not have to notify [Russia about the creation of a working group], this is none of our business." "Our business and the business of our Turkish partners is to complete the S-400 deal, which is currently underway," Peskov underlined. According to him, Turkey can discuss its plans "with any third parties".

Russia’s S-400 Triumph (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The United States is actively attempting to stall the deal. Earlier, Washington already warned Ankara that in case these systems are supplied to Turkey, the US can refuse to supply F-35 to the country.

At the same time, earlier reports suggest that US President Donald Trump was positive about the proposal put forward by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to create a joint working group to settle their differences on this issue.