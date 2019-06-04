Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s return to PACE becomes more likely each day, says senator

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 04, 11:29 UTC+3 ALUPKA

On June 11, the Russian Federation Interagency Commission for Council of Europe Affairs will discuss cooperation with the Council of Europe

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg

© EPA/RAINER JENSEN

ALUPKA /Crimea/, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian Federation Interagency Commission for Council of Europe Affairs will meet on June 11 to discuss cooperation with the Council of Europe, including the current situation within its Parliamentary Assembly (PACE), Chairman of the Russian Federation Council's (upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told TASS on Tuesday. He added that Russia’s return to PACE is becoming more likely each day.

Russian Deputy Duma Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy

Russian Duma member says PACE recognized that sanctions against Moscow were misguided

"On [June] 11, a session of the Interagency Commission for Council of Europe Affairs will take place, during which we will discuss aspects of cooperation with the Council of Europe, including the situation at PACE. In my opinion, a serious conversation will take place there with the participation of both chambers of Russia’s Federal Assembly (parliament - TASS) and all specific ministries and agencies involved in the cooperation between Russia and the Council of Europe as an intergovernmental organization. The possibility [of the return of the Russian delegation to PACE] is growing with each day," Kosachev said.

