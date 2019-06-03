Russian, Syrian diplomats hold consultations — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has held consultations with his Syrian counterpart Aman Susan on the issue of fighting against terrorism and stabilizing the situation in Syria and in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The sides discussed in detail the issues of achieving stabilization 'on the ground' in Syria and continuing the fight against terrorism; providing emergency medical assistance, including to returning refugees and internally displaced persons; issues of facilitating the political process led and conducted by Syrians themselves with UN support as envisaged by UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the foreign ministry said.

The diplomats also "confirmed their plans to continue bilateral cooperation with the aim of achieving long-term normalization and security in Syria and in the region as a whole," the foreign ministry added.