Russian PM notes Raul Castro’s contribution to consolidation of Russian-Cuban relations

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev warmly welcomed First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro on his birthday. The Cuban leader turned 88 on Monday.

"During the telephone conversation Dmitry Medvedev warmly welcomed First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro on his birthday from the part of Russia’s government and the political party United Russia," the government’s press service said in a statement.

Medvedev noted Castro’s great personal contribution in the consolidation of Russian-Cuban relations, which are "rapidly developing in the spirit of strategic partnership."

During the conversation, "current issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, as well as cooperation between the parliaments," the press service noted.