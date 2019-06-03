Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian PM notes Raul Castro’s contribution to consolidation of Russian-Cuban relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 03, 20:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Dmitry Medvedev noted Castro’s great personal contribution in the consolidation of bilateral relations, which are "rapidly developing in the spirit of strategic partnership"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev warmly welcomed First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro on his birthday. The Cuban leader turned 88 on Monday.

"During the telephone conversation Dmitry Medvedev warmly welcomed First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro on his birthday from the part of Russia’s government and the political party United Russia," the government’s press service said in a statement.

Medvedev noted Castro’s great personal contribution in the consolidation of Russian-Cuban relations, which are "rapidly developing in the spirit of strategic partnership."

During the conversation, "current issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, as well as cooperation between the parliaments," the press service noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Three Russian nuclear-powered subs surface through Arctic ice in drills
2
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to get three more warships by yearend
3
Russian paratroopers to feature air defense reconnaissance module at Army-2019 forum
4
Russia considers UN SC statement on Idlib unbalanced, says source
5
Russia’s Chief of General Staff, NATO Supreme Allied Commander speak over phone
6
EU plans to prolong sanctions against Crimea, Sevastopol for 12 months again
7
This week in photos: Lavrov’s umbrella protection, Medvedev’s pup and hot potato for Trump
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT