When it comes to newspapers, you need to read between the lines, Kremlin spokesman advises

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 03, 13:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

One has to be very creative these days while reading the news, Putin's spokesman says

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called on everyone to be ‘very careful’ and ‘creative’ when reading newspapers because many news reports there cannot be considered genuine these days. He was commenting on the negative reports by some Western media regarding the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2019).

"You have to be very creative these days judging upon news coming from newspapers - most frequently it cannot be considered as genuine news. You have to be very careful while treating this news," the Kremlin spokesman said in an interview with the SophieCo program on the RT TV channel.

When New York Times was mentioned in this context, Peskov said:

"First they have to hand in the Pulitzer [prize]."

In recent years, the newspaper has received Pulitzer Prizes in particular for a number of publications about Russia’s alleged interference in the US elections, and about Russia’s foreign policy among other things.

This year, SPIEF-2019, dubbed "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda," will take place on June 6-8.

