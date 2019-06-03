Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s State Duma Chairman to meet with Vucic in Serbia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 03, 6:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Also Viacheslav Volodin will open inter-parliamentary commission

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Viacheslav Volodin

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Viacheslav Volodin

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian State Duma Viacheslav Volodin during his working visit to Serbia on Monday, will meet with the country's president Aleksandar Vucic, and participate in the next meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission.

According to Volodin’s press service, he "will address the deputies of the Serbian parliament and open the fourth meeting of the commission on cooperation between the State Duma and the National Assembly of Serbia", and will meet with the President of Serbia and the Speaker of the National Assembly Maja Gojkovic. The meeting of the commission will discuss developing bilateral relations in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as cooperation on international platforms, taking into account contemporary challenges and threats.

The previous meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation was held in Moscow in October last year. At the time, Gojkovic spoke to State Duma deputies. She said that the cooperation of the parliaments of the two countries is substantial and successful, and noted the need to develop bilateral cooperation in all mutually beneficial areas.

