Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s new ambassador to Belarus arrives in Minsk

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 17:30 UTC+3 MINSK

Before leaving for Minsk, Dmitry Mezentsev told TASS he saw his key task as the ambassador in maintaining "the vast and unique practice of cooperation between Russia and Belarus"

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev

Russia’s Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev

© Michail Metsel/TASS

MINSK, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s new Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev has arrived in Minsk, Alexei Maskalev, a spokesman for the Russian embassy, told TASS on Sunday.

"Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belarus arrived in Minsk today," he said.

Mezentsev, who previously represented Russia’s Far Eastern Sakhalin region in the Federation Council upper parliament house, was appointed Russian ambassador to Belarus by President Vladimir Putin’s decree on April 30. He will succeed Mikhail Babich.

Before leaving for Minsk, Mezentsev told TASS he saw his key task as the ambassador in maintaining "the vast and unique practice of cooperation between Russia and Belarus that has evolved over the past years.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Xi Jinping to visit Russia, participate in SPIEF on June 5-7, says foreign ministry
2
Indonesia expects Su-35 supplies to start by yearend
3
Russia begins research into new intelligence satellites
4
Number of incidents involving military planes down 40% over years, says defence chief
5
Russian-made Aurus Senat armored limo to be showcased during SPIEF-2019
6
Russia ready to sell its ammunition to Pentagon only if sanctions lifted — Rostec
7
White house tight-lipped on S-400 working group rumors
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT