No signals from US about possible Putin-Trump meeting - Kremlin aide

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, June 2. /TASS/. Moscow has received no signals from Washington concerning possible organization of a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States, Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sunday.

"As of now, we have received no impulses from Washington," he said in an interview with the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Russia was ready to establish dialogue with the United States. He said he saw the Group of Twenty summit in Japan’s Osaka due in June as a good option for a meeting with Donald Trump. The Kremlin however believes such talks should be initiated by the US side.