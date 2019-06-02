Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Belarus should cherish results of cooperation - ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 0:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Dmitry Mezentsev added that the Union Treaty is a highly significant document which defined the stages of our states’ rapprochement

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus need to cherish the experience of cooperation and the achieved results, Russia’s newly appointed Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev said in an interview with TASS.

"I believe that we should cherish that experience of cooperation along with the achieved results of existing cooperation. We should cherish the readiness and adherence to a partnership, to a depth in relations based on the foundation of national interests," Mezentsev said.

The ambassador added that "the Union Treaty, which 20th anniversary will be marked in December 2019, is a highly significant document which defined the stages of our states’ rapprochement. That capacious legislative groundwork, which also backs provisions of the Union treaty, along with that level of cooperation and attention to this fundamental document, which - particularly recently - was defined by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, prove that the Union treaty’s potential, the possibility of its massive implementation are a reality of our days."

"The proposals, which have been drawn up and submitted to our partners, our friends in the Republic of Belarus, - if supported - will merely prove the fraternal nature of cooperation and strategic partnership based on particular traditions of friendship, sincerity, mutual understanding, taking into consideration the national traits, customs and practices of social and even religious life," the ambassador emphasized.

Mezentsev confirmed that he had plans to leave for Minsk on June 2.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Putin sends signal on INF and Russia, US, Israel to talk Mideast security
2
Servers of Ukrainian security council removed to cover up tracks — Russian diplomat
3
Loss of gas transit, ban on oil export from Russia to spell trouble for Ukraine — official
4
Russia’s ambassador sees no conflict with Belarus over Druzhba oil pipeline incident
5
Russia to demonstrate Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet at MAKS air show
6
Number of injured in Dzerzhinsk blasts climbs to 82
7
Netherlands took note of Malaysian PM’s statement on MH17 crash, media report
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT