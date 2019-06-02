Russia, Belarus should cherish results of cooperation - ambassador

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus need to cherish the experience of cooperation and the achieved results, Russia’s newly appointed Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev said in an interview with TASS.

"I believe that we should cherish that experience of cooperation along with the achieved results of existing cooperation. We should cherish the readiness and adherence to a partnership, to a depth in relations based on the foundation of national interests," Mezentsev said.

The ambassador added that "the Union Treaty, which 20th anniversary will be marked in December 2019, is a highly significant document which defined the stages of our states’ rapprochement. That capacious legislative groundwork, which also backs provisions of the Union treaty, along with that level of cooperation and attention to this fundamental document, which - particularly recently - was defined by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, prove that the Union treaty’s potential, the possibility of its massive implementation are a reality of our days."

"The proposals, which have been drawn up and submitted to our partners, our friends in the Republic of Belarus, - if supported - will merely prove the fraternal nature of cooperation and strategic partnership based on particular traditions of friendship, sincerity, mutual understanding, taking into consideration the national traits, customs and practices of social and even religious life," the ambassador emphasized.

Mezentsev confirmed that he had plans to leave for Minsk on June 2.