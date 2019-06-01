Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Acting governor files documents for St. Petersburg gubernatorial election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 01, 10:31 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Alexander Beglov earlier said he planned to take part in the election as a self-nominated candidate

Share
1 pages in this article
Acting St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov

Acting St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS Host Photo Agency

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Acting St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov submitted the documents for taking part in the upcoming gubernatorial election in the city to the election commission on Saturday, election commission member Oleg Zatsepa said.

"The first candidate submitted documents for self-nomination, the candidate is considered to have been nominated. This is Acting St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov," he told reporters.

Beglov earlier said he planned to take part in the election as a self-nominated candidate. In that case, to be registered as a candidate, he needs to collect 10% of municipal legislators’ signatures in his support and 2% of the signatures of voters registered in St. Petersburg, that is, more than 76,000 signatures.

Beglov was appointed Acting Governor of St. Petersburg on October 3, 2018, after the resignation of Georgy Poltavchenko. Prior to that, he served as deputy presidential chief of staff in 2008-2012, Special Presidential Envoy in Russia’s Central Federal District in 2012-2017 and Special Presidential Envoy in the Northwestern Federal District in 2017-2018.

The St. Petersburg gubernatorial election will be held on a single voting day, September 8, 2019.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Loss of gas transit, ban on oil export from Russia to spell trouble for Ukraine — official
2
Acting governor files documents for St. Petersburg gubernatorial election
3
Servers of Ukrainian security council removed to cover up tracks — Russian diplomat
4
Russia decides to expand blacklist of EU officials
5
White house tight-lipped on S-400 working group rumors
6
Russian-made Aurus Senat armored limo to be showcased during SPIEF-2019
7
Russian space firm launches production of new Soyuz-5 carrier rocket
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT