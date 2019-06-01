Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan gives up plans to sign agreement on peace treaty with Russia in June - paper

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 01, 7:50 UTC+3 TOKYO

According Asahi, the sides failed to overcome disagreements on a number of historical issues and security matters

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, June 1. /TASS/. The Japanese government has decided to reject the idea of signing a framework agreement with Russia on a peace treaty during the G20 summit in Osaka in late June, the Asahi news paper said on Saturday citing government sources.

Read also

Tokyo recognized USSR’s ownership of Kuril Islands in 1956 Declaration, Lavrov says

According to the paper, the sides failed to overcome disagreements on a number of historical issues and security matters. Earlier, the Japanese side expected to prepare the framework agreement before the G20 summit due on June 28-29, where Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to have a working meeting.

By signing the deal, Tokyo wanted to confirm the 1956 joint declaration by the Soviet Union and Japan, in which Moscow states its readiness to hand over the Shikotan and Habomai islands of the southern Kuril chain as a goodwill gesture once the peace treaty is signed. After that, Japan planned to engage in negotiations with Russia on sovereignty over the remaining two disputed islands - Iturup and Kunashir.

However, several rounds of talks at the level of foreign ministers, held earlier this year, demonstrated that Russia was concerned by the possible deployment of US-made Aegis Ashore ground-based missile defense systems on those islands. Besides, the Russian side demanded that Japan recognized the legitimacy of Russia’s sovereignty over the southern part of the Kuril Islands, which became the country’s territory after World War II. Japan viewed that demand as inadmissible.

According to Asahi, ahead of the G20 summit Russia and Japan would focus on developing joint economic activities on the Southern Kurils. At the same time, Tokyo hopes that the Russian-Japanese dialogue on a peace treaty would continue in the long-term perspective.

Peace treaty issue

Since the mid-20th century, Russia and Japan have been holding consultations in order to clinch a peace treaty as a follow-up to World War II. The Kuril Islands issue remains the sticking point since after WWII the islands were handed over to the Soviet Union while Japan laid claims to the four southern islands. In 1956, the two countries signed a joint declaration on ending the state of war and restoring diplomatic and all other relations, however, a peace treaty has still not been reached. Moscow has stated many times that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands cannot be called into question.

On November 14, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Singapore and agreed that the two countries would speed up peace treaty talks based on the 1956 declaration. The two countries’ foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Taro Kono, oversee the negotiations conducted by their deputies, Igor Morgulov and Takeo Mori.

The Joint Declaration said that the Soviet government was ready to hand Shikotan Island and a group of small islands over to Japan, adding that Tokyo would get actual control of the islands after a peace treaty was signed. However, after Japan and the United States had signed the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security in 1960, the Soviet Union withdrew its obligation to hand over the islands. A Soviet government’s memorandum dated January 27, 1960, said that those islands would only be handed over to Japan if all foreign troops were pulled out of the country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Japan gives up plans to sign agreement on peace treaty with Russia in June - paper
2
White house tight-lipped on S-400 working group rumors
3
Loss of gas transit, ban on oil export from Russia to spell trouble for Ukraine — official
4
Almost 400,000 foreign tourists travel to Hainan visa-free in the past year
5
Elton John criticizes Russian distributor’s decision to cut scenes from Rocketman
6
Baltic Fleet fighters destroy enemy aircraft in drills over Russia’s westernmost region
7
Russia to showcase shipborne Ka-226T helicopter at Aero India exhibition
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT