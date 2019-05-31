Diplomat stresses reports on Assange psychological torture symptoms need clarification

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The reports stating that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was subjected to psychological torture in Great Britain needs clarifying, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her official Facebook page.

Nils Melzer, the UN special rapporteur on torture, said that WikiLeaks founder Assange is showing symptoms of having been exposed to psychological torture for a number of years in the United Kingdom in a commentary with The Times newspaper published on Friday.

"This is grave. Human rights and freedom fighters are doing something unimaginable. We’ll be expecting the official comments," she wrote.