TOKYO, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to facilitate a non-aggression pact between Iran and other Persian Gulf states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Friday.

"I think, Tehran’s initiative on signing a non-aggression pact is a step in [the right] direction. I know that not everyone, but a number of member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council are willing to consider the initiative. We will be ready to facilitate this process," Lavrov pointed out.