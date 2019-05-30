Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Foreign Ministry slams US claims on Russia’s nuclear tests as provocation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 18:04 UTC+3

The ministry stressed that it is clear that these provocations are aimed at distracting attention from the US refusal to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Washington’s claims that Russia has conducted nuclear tests are a gross provocation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday commenting on the statements of Director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency Robert Ashley.

"We consider the US statement that Russia has ‘probably’ carried out low-yield nuclear tests as a gross provocation. Such claims are absolutely unfounded and aimed at trying to again demonize our country," the ministry said.

Read also

Pentagon bans use of Russia’s space launch services as of 2023

"Unfortunately, such escapades involving global mass media have become common. As a rule, they occur when Washington seeks to withdraw from another international treaty or is caught with non-compliance," the statement said.

The ministry stressed that it is clear that these provocations are aimed at distracting attention from the US refusal to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). "Moreover, it is not ruled out that Washington may be preparing under this cover to resume its own full-scale nuclear tests," it said.

Russia was one of the first countries to ratify the CTBT in 2000 and it strictly abides by its spirit and letter, and Russia’s 1991 moratorium on nuclear tests fully meets the commitments under this treaty, the ministry noted.

"We are again calling on the US to show a responsible approach and ratify the CTBT, and without this it cannot enter into force. US political and military leaders should bear in mind that the return to the era of nuclear tests may trigger grave consequences for global stability," the statement said.

Speaking at the Hudson Institute in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, Ashley said that "Russia probably is not adhering to the nuclear testing moratorium in a manner consistent with the zero-yield standard." However, he tried to avoid giving a straightforward answer when asked to clarify whether the US believed that Russia was actually conducting such tests. He just noted that, in his view, Russia has "the capability to do that."

The nuclear testing moratorium has been in effect in Russia for almost three decades. The last such test was conducted at the Novaya Zemlya test site on October 24, 1990.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
2
US seeks to remove obstacles to its total military supremacy, says Lavrov
3
Russia developing most advanced long-range radar aircraft, says chief designer
4
Beijing, Moscow to sign around 30 deals during Xi's Russia tour, says Chinese diplomat
5
Foreign Ministry slams US claims on Russia’s nuclear tests as provocation
6
Verkhovna Rada refuses to dismiss Ukraine’s government
7
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to get advanced anti-ship missile
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT