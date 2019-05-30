Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat injured in Kosovo heading to Belgrade hospital

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 16:11 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, accompanied by doctors, is in a stable condition, he has been diagnosed with serious head and facial injuries

Share
1 pages in this article

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. Russian diplomat of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) Mikhail Krasnoshchekov has crossed the administrative line between the autonomous Serbian region and central Serbia and is heading to a Belgrade hospital for treatment, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Chepurin said on Thursday.

"Mikhail Krasnoshchekov has crossed the administrative line between Kosovo and central Serbia. In the coming hours we are waiting for him in Belgrade where he will be provided with skilled medical care after he had been beaten by the so-called police," Chepurin tweeted.

Earlier, deputy chief doctor at the Clinical Center of Kosovska Mitrovica Zlatan Elek told TASS that Krasnoshchekov had been sent to Belgrade’s military and medical academy, a key hospital for the country’s Armed Forces. The Russian diplomat, who was accompanied by doctors, is in a stable condition. He was diagnosed with serious head and facial injuries.

Read also
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbian president slams Kosovo police raid as flagrant violation of Brussels Agreement

In the morning of May 28, special forces of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo launched a raid of the northern municipalities, and the subsequent gunfire resulted in two Serbs sustaining minor wounds. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told MPs that the Kosovo police special forces had put 28 people into custody, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). The Russian diplomat was released on the same day and taken to a hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica. More than 100 people were beaten during the police raid, Serbia’s Vecherne Novosti newspaper reported.

Leaders of the unrecognized Kosovo claimed that the Russian diplomat had hindered a police special operation. On Wednesday, Kosovo’s police announced plans to demand lifting Krasnoshchekov’s immunity and launch a criminal investigation against him.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
2
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to get advanced anti-ship missile
3
Pentagon bans use of Russia’s space launch services as of 2023
4
Press review: US to bear guilt for Iran deal collapse and Xi goes to Russia to counter US
5
US seeks to remove obstacles to its total military supremacy, says Lavrov
6
Russia to demonstrate Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet at MAKS air show
7
Russian cutting-edge frigate to take part in international maritime show after sea trials
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT