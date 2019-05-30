Russian diplomat injured in Kosovo heading to Belgrade hospital

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. Russian diplomat of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) Mikhail Krasnoshchekov has crossed the administrative line between the autonomous Serbian region and central Serbia and is heading to a Belgrade hospital for treatment, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Chepurin said on Thursday.

"Mikhail Krasnoshchekov has crossed the administrative line between Kosovo and central Serbia. In the coming hours we are waiting for him in Belgrade where he will be provided with skilled medical care after he had been beaten by the so-called police," Chepurin tweeted.

Earlier, deputy chief doctor at the Clinical Center of Kosovska Mitrovica Zlatan Elek told TASS that Krasnoshchekov had been sent to Belgrade’s military and medical academy, a key hospital for the country’s Armed Forces. The Russian diplomat, who was accompanied by doctors, is in a stable condition. He was diagnosed with serious head and facial injuries.

In the morning of May 28, special forces of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo launched a raid of the northern municipalities, and the subsequent gunfire resulted in two Serbs sustaining minor wounds. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told MPs that the Kosovo police special forces had put 28 people into custody, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). The Russian diplomat was released on the same day and taken to a hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica. More than 100 people were beaten during the police raid, Serbia’s Vecherne Novosti newspaper reported.

Leaders of the unrecognized Kosovo claimed that the Russian diplomat had hindered a police special operation. On Wednesday, Kosovo’s police announced plans to demand lifting Krasnoshchekov’s immunity and launch a criminal investigation against him.