US seeks to remove obstacles to its total military supremacy, says Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 13:17 UTC+3

Moscow sees security problems piling up in the Asia-Pacific region, said Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

TOKYO, May 30. /TASS/. Washington’s actions in the field of arms control indicate its desire to remove obstacles to its absolute military dominance in the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a "2+2" meeting between the Russian and Japanese foreign and defense ministers on Thursday.

"The fact that we are having our fourth ‘2+2’ meeting speaks of our mutual desire to take relations to a qualitatively new level, build confidence, look for opportunities to bring our stances on security issues closer together," Lavrov pointed out. "We see security problems piling up in the Asia-Pacific region and in the world as a whole due to the fact that Western countries are trying to slow down or even reverse the objective process of shaping the polycentric world order."

Russia’s top diplomat pointed to attempts to replace the supremacy of international law principle enshrined in the UN Charter by "some rules invented by Western counterparts adjusted to their interests."

"Particular risks are borne by the dismantling of arms control mechanisms that Washington began in order to remove obstacles to its absolute military dominance anywhere in the world," Lavrov stressed.

"Just like the overwhelming majority of other countries, we are in favor of solving any international problems by exclusively political and diplomatic means. I hope that today we will discuss the pressing regional and global issues that concern both Russia and Japan keeping in mind the need to resolve any conflicts peacefully," Lavrov added.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
