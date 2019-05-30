Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin hopes Russophobia won’t dominate US election campaign

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 12:50 UTC+3
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin wants to hope that Russophobic hysteria won’t dominate the upcoming US presidential election campaign, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

The presidential election is the US domestic affair, but the previous experience shows that it is accompanied by fueling a new wave of Russophobic hysteria, Peskov noted. "Every time we would like to hope that this won’t happen."

"We hope that this time this entire Russophobic hysteria won’t be put at the forefront of the election campaign," he stressed.

