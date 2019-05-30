Kremlin hopes Russophobia won’t dominate US election campaign

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin wants to hope that Russophobic hysteria won’t dominate the upcoming US presidential election campaign, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

The presidential election is the US domestic affair, but the previous experience shows that it is accompanied by fueling a new wave of Russophobic hysteria, Peskov noted. "Every time we would like to hope that this won’t happen."

"We hope that this time this entire Russophobic hysteria won’t be put at the forefront of the election campaign," he stressed.