Putin submits INF Treaty suspension bill to State Duma

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday submitted to the State Duma a bill on the suspension of the Intermediate Nuclear Force (INF) Treaty, the speaker of the lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, has told the media.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the State Duma a draft federal law on Russia’s suspension of the Soviet-US treaty on the elimination of intermediate and shorter range missiles," Volodin said.

"The State Duma’s Council will discuss the bill within an hour and set a date for its consideration," he stated, adding that under the bill "the president is empowered to make a decision to resume the operation of the treaty." The law will take effect as of the moment of its official publication, Volodin said.