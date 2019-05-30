Russia contributes over $100 mln to UN peacekeeping missions — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia contributed over $101 mln to UN's peacekeeping missions as of May 29, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Wednesday.

"As of May 29, Russia has contributed over $101 mln to peacekeeping. As of 2018, almost $190 mln was contributed by us, and we don't have any debts, unlike other countries. That's why when the secretary general talks about this, he doesn't mean us," Polyansky said. He added that Russia also provides logistical support to peacekeeping missions.

The diplomat noted that Russia is also actively involved in organizing police missions and training peacekeepers. "We have our own centers for peacekeepers' training," he said.