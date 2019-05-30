Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia-Belarus allied relations in interests of both countries — ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 1:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus came into force in January 2000

Read also
Russia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev

Russia's initiative facilitates strengthening cooperation within EAEU — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The union treaty between Russia and Belarus is needed to boost the economies and social sectors in both countries,, Russia’s Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev said in a televised interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"People do need allied relations between Russia and Belarus, our economies do need them. They are needed to achieve growth and enrichment in the social sector. Last but not least, millions of citizens of Belarus and of the Russian Federation need them," he said.

The Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus came into force in January 2000.

