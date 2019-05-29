Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow expects UN’s response to Russian diplomat’s arrest in Kosovo

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 20:26 UTC+3

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin expects the United Nations "will take the most dynamic action possible"

THE UNITED NATIONS, May 29. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the United Nations will take resolute steps in the wake of the arrest of Mikhail Kranoshchekov, a Russian employee of the UN, in Kosovo, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters on Wednesday after the UN Security Council’s closed-door talks on Syria.

"We condemn this. We expect that the United Nations will take the most dynamic action possible," the high-ranking diplomat said.

Vershinin pointed out that Moscow "has demonstrated its position over the incident both in a public space and in bilateral contacts."

