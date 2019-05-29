Russian Investigative Committee probing attack on Russian UN employee in Kosovo

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a pre-investigation probe into the attack on Russian UN employee Mikhail Krasnoshchekov in Kosovo, the press service of the committee told TASS.

"The main office of the Russian Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident that happened with the Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK)," the press service said.

According to the committee, in the morning of May 28 Kosovar police officers intruded in the Serb-populated northern municipalities and arrested Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, who enjoys diplomatic immunity. Moreover, he was injured. "The unwarranted treatment and Mikhail Krasnoshchekov’s detention by the Kosovo special forces brazenly violate international law and the norms of civilized conduct," the committee pointed out.

The probe will study all the details of the incident and provide a legal assessment of actions undertaken in relation to Krasnoshchekov. Upon the completion of the probe, the committee will make a decision. The press service underlined that, in accordance with the norms of international and domestic laws, the Investigative Committee is fully entitled to launch investigation into the illegal treatment of a citizen with diplomatic immunity.