Russian, Japanese senior diplomats discuss upcoming ministerial meeting in Tokyo

May 29, 18:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The foreign ministers’ meeting will follow extended talks on May 30, which will include Russian and Japanese Defense Ministers, alongside the foreign ministers

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov discussed with his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori the preparations for a ministerial meeting scheduled for May 31, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"[The diplomats] shared views on various bilateral issues in the run-up to the talks scheduled for May 31 between Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Japan Taro Kono," the foreign ministry said.

The foreign ministers’ meeting will follow extended talks on May 30, which will include Russian and Japanese Defense Ministers, Sergey Shoigu and Takeshi Iwaya, alongside the foreign ministers.

