Lavrov to start his official visit to Slovenia on May 29

LJUBLJANA, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss with Slovenian leadership the prospects for developing bilateral cooperation, the situation in the Balkans and settlement of the Ukrainian crisis during his working visit to Ljubljana. Lavrov will hold separate meetings with Slovenian President Borut Pahor, Prime Minister Marjan Sarec and Foreign Minister Miro Cerar.

"The sides will discuss the condition and prospects for developing multifaceted Russian-Slovenian relations, discuss the schedule for upcoming bilateral political and inter-ministerial contacts. They will exchange opinions on a wide range of regional and international issues," the Russian Foreign Ministry said ahead of Lavrov's visit. The sides will also discuss cooperation in multilateral formats, in particular in the framework of the UN, and exchange opinions "on the situation in the Balkans, settlement of the intra-Ukrainian crisis, developments in the Middle East," the foreign ministry added.

The ministry noted that Russia notes constructive and partnership nature of relations with Slovenia, as the two countries maintain regular political dialogue. In the summer of 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an official visit to Ljubljana, and Slovenian President Borut Pahor visited Moscow in February 2017. Lavrov last visited Ljubljana about a year ago.