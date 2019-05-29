Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian defense minister arrives in Japan for working visit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 3:58 UTC+3 TOKYO

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu will take part in bilateral consultations of Russian and Japanese foreign and defense ministers and hold bilateral talks with Japan's defense minister

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu

© Maxim Grigoryev/TASS

TOKYO, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has arrived in Japan on Wednesday with a working visit. Shoigu will take part in bilateral consultations of Russian and Japanese foreign and defense ministers in the "2+2" format and hold bilateral talks with Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

"On the agenda for Russian-Japanese dialogue are issues of global and regional security, as well as of the military-political situation in the region," Shoigu's press secretary Rossiyana Markovskaya said.

Markovskaya added that the sides will also discuss "the conditions and prospects for developing bilateral military cooperation.".

