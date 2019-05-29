Russian defense minister arrives in Japan for working visit

TOKYO, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has arrived in Japan on Wednesday with a working visit. Shoigu will take part in bilateral consultations of Russian and Japanese foreign and defense ministers in the "2+2" format and hold bilateral talks with Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

"On the agenda for Russian-Japanese dialogue are issues of global and regional security, as well as of the military-political situation in the region," Shoigu's press secretary Rossiyana Markovskaya said.

Markovskaya added that the sides will also discuss "the conditions and prospects for developing bilateral military cooperation.".