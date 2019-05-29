Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, German diplomats discuss Ukraine, strategic stability at Berlin talks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 1:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov held talks with German Foreign Ministry's State Secretary Andreas Michaelis in Berlin on Tuesday

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov has discussed with German Foreign Ministry's State Secretary Andreas Michaelis the situation in Ukraine, issues of strategic stability and Russia's membership in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Russian, German, French leaders favor return of Russian delegation to PACE

Titov and Michaelis met in Berlin earlier on Tuesday. "When discussing international issues, the sides paid special attention to the intra-Ukrainian conflict with an emphasis of the lack of alternatives for the Minsk Agreements as the basis for its settlement, and implementing the agreements reached at Normandy format meetings at the highest level in 2015-2016," the foreign ministry said.

"They also exchanged opinions on the issues of strategic stability, including in the context of the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. They confirmed mutual interest in restoration of Russia's full-format rights in PACE," the ministry added noting that the diplomats also discussed the situation around the Iranian nuclear deal and expressed interest in preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Titov and Michaelis talks about the schedule of upcoming political contacts. "They set the preliminary agenda for the plenary session of the Russian-German working group at the high level on issues of security politics scheduled for autumn 2019," the foreign ministry said.

The sides also expressed satisfaction with progress in implementing joint projects in trade and economic, energy, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

