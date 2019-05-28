Putin arrives in Nur-Sultan to take part in EAEU summit

NUR-SULTAN, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Nur-Sultan, where he will participate in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting on Wednesday.

As the Kremlin press service reports, the upcoming meeting marks the fifth anniversary since the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) was created. "The members of the Supreme Council will take stock of the work <…> after these five years and will map out the tasks of expanding cooperation in various spheres, such as trade, economy, industry, finance, social policy," the statement reads. "A draft joint declaration of the union’s member states has been devised for signing. The key targets of the states’ macroeconomic strategies for 2019-2020, as well as a number of other documents stipulating liberalization of goods and services markets, cooperation in the digital economy will be approved." Moreover, the issues of the EAEU international activity are also planned to be discussed.

Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aybek Smadiyarov reported that a few international treaties will be proposed for signing following the end of the summit. The treaties regulate the issues relating to the creation of the joint electricity market and the mechanisms of goods’ tracking that were imported to the EAEU territory. The protocol on introducing changes to the EAEU treaty and the treaty of the Customs Codex of the EAEU will also be proposed for signing. Speaking of the joint declaration of the leaders, Smadiyarov said it will become "a kind of ceremonial statement for the global community on the success and achievements of the EAEU in the five years of operation."

Earlier, Russian leader’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov did not rule out the possibility of Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussing the issue of oil supply to Belarus on the sidelines of the summit in Nur-Sultan, if they would deem it necessary.

The leaders of the EAEU member states - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan - will attend the meeting. The Moldovan President Igor Dodon is also invited as the head of the EAEU observer state, as well as the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon as a guest of honor.