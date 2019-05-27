European Parliament polls reflect expectations of those wanting changes — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The results of the elections to the European Parliament reflect people’s expectations as they want changes, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS on Monday.

"The elections to the European Parliament reflect expectations and aspirations of people who want changes. No one can now say to which extent these expectations would be implemented in the activities of the European Parliament and the European Union. But one cannot but see that the layout of political forces has somewhat changed and those parties that used to be seen as opposing mainstream will now have more influence," he said.

He stressed that Russia’s position on relations with the European Union remains unchanged. "We are ready for cooperation and dialogue, but on equal basis," he said.

The European parliamentary elections were held on May 23-26. According to early results, the European People’s Party, a leading political force in the European Union, has retained the leading positions but lost more than 36 seats (180 seats). The European People’s Party and the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats has also retained its traditional second position with 146 seats in the European Parliament, losing however 40 seats. Liberal Democrats advocating radical pro-European stance have improved their positions, from 68 seats in the previous parliament to 109 seats. The Greens have also made visible progress.