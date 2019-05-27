Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kiev geared to curtail border cooperation with Russia, says Russian border service chief

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 27, 18:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Kulishov added that the most difficult situation was reported in Crimea, including the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Ukraine has embarked on a course towards curtailing border cooperation with Russia, Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Guards chief Vladimir Kulishov said on Monday.

"Ukraine’s current authorities have opted for a course towards scaling down border cooperation with Russia. It is accompanied by entry band for Russian nationals, buildup of troops and engineering and technical means along the state border, provocation of conflict situation at some of its sections," he said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"These actions only add to tensions at the Russian-Ukrainian border," he noted, adding that the most difficult situation was reported in Crimea, including the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

"As for bilateral contacts with Ukraine’s State Border Service, regrettably, the situation is not changing for the better. Ukrainian border guards are dodging cooperation," he said, adding that it creates extra risks and encourages illegal activities.

