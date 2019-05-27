Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin spokesman opts to give no comment on Putin’s presents to Argentina’s Kirchner

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 27, 14:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to earlier reports, materials are being prepared in Argentina to initiate court hearings on stolen historic documents that were found at Kirchner’s house

Share
1 pages in this article
Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov has refused to answer questions about President Vladimir Putin’s presents to Argentine former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

According to earlier reports, materials are being prepared in Argentina to initiate court hearings on stolen historic documents that were found at Kirchner’s house. The documents include a handbook by ex-president Hipolito Yrigoyen (1916-1922) and a letter by Jose de San Martin, an Argentine general who helped Argentina, Chile and Peru win independence from Spain, to his Chilean comrade Berbardo O’Higgins dated 1835. Both documents were found during a search of Kirchner’s property as part of a corruption case in September 2018. Investigators said the documents had been stolen from Argentina’s and Chile’s state archives.

When asked to confirm reports that the historic letter had been given to Kirchner as a present by Putin, the Kremlin spokesman said, "I have no idea what it is about, so, I would prefer not to rely on media reports in my commentaries."

"I’d rather leave that without comment," he repeated when asked to say whether the Russian president had ever made such presents to Kirchner.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
2
Lavrov castigates US attempts to reshape Latin America as it sees fit
3
Lightning hits Soyuz carrier rocket during launch from Plesetsk spaceport
4
Russian military inspectors to hold observation flight over the United States this week
5
Kremlin vows to continue defending Moscow's position on Kerch Strait
6
Hi-tech firm developing 57mm smart shells for Russian Army
7
Russia establishes visa-free regime with all Latin American countries
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT