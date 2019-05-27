Kremlin spokesman opts to give no comment on Putin’s presents to Argentina’s Kirchner

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov has refused to answer questions about President Vladimir Putin’s presents to Argentine former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

According to earlier reports, materials are being prepared in Argentina to initiate court hearings on stolen historic documents that were found at Kirchner’s house. The documents include a handbook by ex-president Hipolito Yrigoyen (1916-1922) and a letter by Jose de San Martin, an Argentine general who helped Argentina, Chile and Peru win independence from Spain, to his Chilean comrade Berbardo O’Higgins dated 1835. Both documents were found during a search of Kirchner’s property as part of a corruption case in September 2018. Investigators said the documents had been stolen from Argentina’s and Chile’s state archives.

When asked to confirm reports that the historic letter had been given to Kirchner as a present by Putin, the Kremlin spokesman said, "I have no idea what it is about, so, I would prefer not to rely on media reports in my commentaries."

"I’d rather leave that without comment," he repeated when asked to say whether the Russian president had ever made such presents to Kirchner.