Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia hopes new EP will overcome sanctions logic of contacts - envoy to Italy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 26, 14:38 UTC+3 ROME

Sergey Razov also dismissed the accusations against Russia of trying to meddle in the elections

Share
1 pages in this article

ROME, May 26. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the new European Parliament will switch from the sanctions rhetoric to dialogue and building parliamentary partnership with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov said in an interview with Agenzia stampa italiana.

"We expect that in the new European Parliament the calls for dialogue and establishing parliamentary partnership will be heard instead of the sanctions rhetoric, which unfortunately has become ingrained in the vocabulary of certain European politicians. This will help abandon senseless confrontation, which has resulted in multibillion losses for European companies and losses on the Russian market," the diplomat said.

"The EU short-sighted stake placed on curtailing cooperation and passing anti-Russian sanctions dealt a serious blow to our cooperation," Razov said, noting that Russia and the EU are natural partners. "The potential of fostering our cooperation is rather great. Together we are nearly 650 mln people living on the territory over more than 21 mln square kilometers and possessing huge natural resources, a developed technological basis, and different economic advantages complementing each other. Actually, the dialogue continued this or another way. Another thing is that this not at the previous level and with the same intensity and efficiency."

The diplomat also dismissed the accusations against Russia of trying to meddle in the elections held in third countries stressing that no convincing evidence has been provided to substantiate the claims.

"I think these [accusations] are largely related to an independent self-consistent position, which Russia has on many issues," Razov noted. "We are glad to note that there are sober political forces, including in Italy, which understand that these invalid claims are absurd and are not ready to risk their traditionally friendly relations with Russia to please the current political environment," he said.

On Sunday, Italy holds elections to the European Parliament, with 76 Italian representatives fighting to the seats. The Lega (League) party, which is part of the ruling coalition, is projected to win the majority of the vote. Its leader, Vice Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has repeatedly called for cancelling anti-Russian sanctions and building ties with Moscow. He voiced skepticism over the EU ruling bodies in their current form, demanding that a number of European agreements should be reconsidered.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
2019 IIHF World Championship. Finland edges past Russia 1:0 in semifinal
2
NATO demands release of Ukrainian sailors detained in Russia
3
Russia studies possibility of creating electromagnetic missiles
4
INF treaty can be saved, political will needed for that, NATO chief says
5
Powerful quake in Peru damages houses, disrupts power supply
6
Return of capital to Russia shows growing confidence in country's economy, says Putin
7
Russia hopes new EP will overcome sanctions logic of contacts - envoy to Italy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT