Putin assures African leaders of support in message of greetings on Africa Day

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured the African heads of state and government of Moscow’s full support to their efforts aimed at resolving conflicts and crises and at battling terrorism and extremism, Putin said in a message of greetings on Africa Day.

"Please, accept my sincere congratulations on Africa Day, which is a holiday symbolizing unity and mutual support of the nations on your continent, and their aspiration for independence, peace and prosperity," says the message of greetings posted on the Kremlin website on Saturday.

Putin has pointed out that African countries are getting ahead in their socioeconomic, scientific and technological progress. Moreover, the message says, integration processes are underway on the continent within the framework of the African Union and other regional and sub-regional institutions.

"Russia overwhelmingly supports African partners’ efforts aimed at the resolution of local conflicts and crises, against terrorism and extremism, against drug trafficking and trans-border crime as well as against other risks and threats to regional and global security," the president stressed.

Putin noted with confidence that the Russia-Africa summit, due to be held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in October, along with the economic forum, also scheduled for October in Sochi, will help build friendly and meaningful relations between Moscow and African states and will help work out new forms of cooperation.

Africa Day is marked on May 25 to commemorate the foundation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), which was set up at a first conference of African nations in Addis Ababa in 1963.