Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin assures African leaders of support in message of greetings on Africa Day

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 23:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President has pointed out that African countries are getting ahead in their socioeconomic, scientific and technological progress

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured the African heads of state and government of Moscow’s full support to their efforts aimed at resolving conflicts and crises and at battling terrorism and extremism, Putin said in a message of greetings on Africa Day.

"Please, accept my sincere congratulations on Africa Day, which is a holiday symbolizing unity and mutual support of the nations on your continent, and their aspiration for independence, peace and prosperity," says the message of greetings posted on the Kremlin website on Saturday.

Putin has pointed out that African countries are getting ahead in their socioeconomic, scientific and technological progress. Moreover, the message says, integration processes are underway on the continent within the framework of the African Union and other regional and sub-regional institutions.

"Russia overwhelmingly supports African partners’ efforts aimed at the resolution of local conflicts and crises, against terrorism and extremism, against drug trafficking and trans-border crime as well as against other risks and threats to regional and global security," the president stressed.

Putin noted with confidence that the Russia-Africa summit, due to be held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in October, along with the economic forum, also scheduled for October in Sochi, will help build friendly and meaningful relations between Moscow and African states and will help work out new forms of cooperation.

Africa Day is marked on May 25 to commemorate the foundation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), which was set up at a first conference of African nations in Addis Ababa in 1963.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
2019 IIHF World Championship. Finland edges past Russia 1:0 in semifinal
2
UN Convention does not apply to Kerch Strait incident dispute - Foreign Ministry
3
UN Tribunal rules Russia should release detained Ukrainian sailors
4
Russia studies possibility of creating electromagnetic missiles
5
Russia’s Su-27 jets twice scrambled to intercept US B-52H bomber over Baltic Sea
6
Return of capital to Russia shows growing confidence in country's economy, says Putin
7
Nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural launched in St Petersburg
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT