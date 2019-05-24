Rumors about May’s likely successor inspire no optimism, Russian senator says

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The future of Russian-British relations following Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation will depend on who will take over, the chairman of the Federation Council’s international affairs committee, Konstantin Kosachyov, said on Friday, adding that none of the likely candidates for the post inspired optimism.

"The further march of events in bilateral relations will depend on who will take the vacant seat of the prime minister. Rumors vary but by and large they inspire little optimism, if at all," Kosachyov said on his Facebook page on Friday.

"The outgoing prime minister will be remembered mostly for her scandalous ‘highly likely’ style rhetoric - in other words, groundless charges against Russia which a number of European countries interpreted as a reason enough to expel Russian diplomats," Kosachyov said.

In his opinion, May’s know-how has become an example for many other countries to follow. "They do not bother to present solid proof when it comes to Russia. So I believe nobody in Russia will be too much aggrieved over May’s resignation," Kosachyov speculated.

Theresa May on Friday declared she had made a decision to quit as the leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party on June 7, but vowed to perform the prime minister’s duties until a new Tory leader was elected. She also said that the Conservatives would begin a campaign to elect their new leader on June 10.