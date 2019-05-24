Session of Russian-French inter-parliamentary commission may be held in autumn — official

PARIS, May 24. /TASS/. The session of Russian-French inter-parliamentary commission may be held in the autumn, Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy told TASS on Thursday.

"We are working on this, and we maintain regular contacts with our colleagues," Tolstoy said. "We hope that we will be able to hold a session of the commission scheduled for autumn. However, many things are still being coordinated," he added.

Talking about the possibility of the Russian delegation's participation in the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Tolstoy said that "it will depend on whether the Parliamentary Assembly is ready to make amendments to their regulations" which would allow Russia to participate. "The current regulations do not allow Russia to take part in the June session. If they make amendments, we are open to this possibility," he noted.

"We'll see what decisions they will make. We are not participating in decision-making, so it will depend on them," he concluded.