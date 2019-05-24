Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Session of Russian-French inter-parliamentary commission may be held in autumn — official

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 24, 5:59 UTC+3 PARIS

Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said that Russian and French parliament members "maintain regular contacts"

Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, May 24. /TASS/. The session of Russian-French inter-parliamentary commission may be held in the autumn, Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy told TASS on Thursday.

Read also

France urges Council of Europe to support efforts for preserving Russia’s membership

"We are working on this, and we maintain regular contacts with our colleagues," Tolstoy said. "We hope that we will be able to hold a session of the commission scheduled for autumn. However, many things are still being coordinated," he added.

Talking about the possibility of the Russian delegation's participation in the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Tolstoy said that "it will depend on whether the Parliamentary Assembly is ready to make amendments to their regulations" which would allow Russia to participate. "The current regulations do not allow Russia to take part in the June session. If they make amendments, we are open to this possibility," he noted.

"We'll see what decisions they will make. We are not participating in decision-making, so it will depend on them," he concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Bilateral relations
Countries
France
Companies
State Duma
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Air defense force destroys four rockets fired by terrorists at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase
2
Russia to take counter-measures over US radar deployment in Norway
3
US looking for reason to start direct confrontation with Iran, diplomat says
4
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
5
Two petitions to remove Zelensky from presidency registered in Ukraine
6
Russia, Belarus to clean Druzhba pipeline without assistance from Poland
7
Zelensky's election shows that Ukrainians want peace, not war — Russian diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT