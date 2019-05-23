Russia welcomes readiness of Venezuelan government, opposition to negotiate

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the readiness of the parties to the political crisis in Venezuela to hold contacts for the sake of finding a way out of the current situation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"The current situation in Venezuela confirms there is no alternative to peaceful, civilized ways of resolving controversies by the citizens of that country. We hail the readiness of the government and the opposition to hold contacts ahead of a dialogue, including internationally mediated dialogue. We support any initiatives that accommodate the parties’ interests to an equal degree."