Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow court unfreezes opposition activist’s accounts

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 16:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

All recovery claims against Navalny were settled, which should lead to the removal of the block on the accounts

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky Court has satisfied a motion filed by Russian blogger Alexei Navalny’s lawyer to unblock his accounts and securities that had been frozen during the investigation into the Yves Rocher case, TASS reported from the courtroom.

Read also
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin describes ECHR decision on Navalny’s claim as unexpected

"The court satisfies the motion to unblock the funds and securities that had been frozen by Moscow’s Basmanny Court in 2013 filed by Alexei Navalny’s counsel," Judge Natalya Cheprasova announced the verdict.

During the session, the prosecutor requested that the motion be rejected since a witness who is an Yves Rocher employee and lives in France has not received 18,000 rubles [$280] of the judicial costs. "The creditor did not claim compensation from Navalny," said Vadim Kobzev, the blogger’s lawyer. The attorney also asked the court to satisfy the motion to unfreeze Navalny’s accounts. All recovery claims against Navalny were settled, which should lead to the removal of the block on the accounts.

On December 30, 2014, Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky Court sentenced the Navalny brothers in the Yves Rocher embezzlement case. Alexei Navalny got a suspended sentence of 3.5 years and a fine of 500,000 rubles [$7,800], while his brother Oleg was handed a 3.5-year sentence in a general regime penal colony.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
BBC never requested permission to use Putin’s image in its program, says Kremlin
2
Press review: Erdogan resists US heat over S-400s and will Gulf states go to war with Iran
3
Air defense force destroys four rockets fired by terrorists at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase
4
Moscow court unfreezes opposition activist’s accounts
5
Bank of Russia may consider gold-backed cryptocurrency
6
Russia says US launched campaign to blame it for Idlib hospital strikes
7
Owner says he won’t release whales, orcas held captive in Russia’s Far East
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT