Moscow court unfreezes opposition activist’s accounts

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky Court has satisfied a motion filed by Russian blogger Alexei Navalny’s lawyer to unblock his accounts and securities that had been frozen during the investigation into the Yves Rocher case, TASS reported from the courtroom.

"The court satisfies the motion to unblock the funds and securities that had been frozen by Moscow’s Basmanny Court in 2013 filed by Alexei Navalny’s counsel," Judge Natalya Cheprasova announced the verdict.

During the session, the prosecutor requested that the motion be rejected since a witness who is an Yves Rocher employee and lives in France has not received 18,000 rubles [$280] of the judicial costs. "The creditor did not claim compensation from Navalny," said Vadim Kobzev, the blogger’s lawyer. The attorney also asked the court to satisfy the motion to unfreeze Navalny’s accounts. All recovery claims against Navalny were settled, which should lead to the removal of the block on the accounts.

On December 30, 2014, Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky Court sentenced the Navalny brothers in the Yves Rocher embezzlement case. Alexei Navalny got a suspended sentence of 3.5 years and a fine of 500,000 rubles [$7,800], while his brother Oleg was handed a 3.5-year sentence in a general regime penal colony.