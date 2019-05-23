Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian top diplomat to visit Slovenia on May 28-29

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 17:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In particular, there are plans to exchange views on the situation in South East Europe, the Russian Foreig Ministry said

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Slovenia on May 28-29 to discuss the situation South East Europe, the ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"The Russian foreign minister will pay a working visit to Slovenia on May 28-29. The program of the visit includes meetings with the republic’s president and prime minister, and talks with the foreign minister," she said.

The sides will discuss "the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral relations, possibilities for expanding cooperation in the political, trade-and-economic and humanitarian spheres," she said. "It is also planned to exchange views on the situation in South East Europe and a number of other international problems.".

Persons
Sergey Lavrov Maria Zakharova
