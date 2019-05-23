Russian top diplomat to visit Slovenia on May 28-29

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Slovenia on May 28-29 to discuss the situation South East Europe, the ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"The Russian foreign minister will pay a working visit to Slovenia on May 28-29. The program of the visit includes meetings with the republic’s president and prime minister, and talks with the foreign minister," she said.

The sides will discuss "the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral relations, possibilities for expanding cooperation in the political, trade-and-economic and humanitarian spheres," she said. "It is also planned to exchange views on the situation in South East Europe and a number of other international problems.".