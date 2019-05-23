Putin to meet with Republic of Congo’s president, award state honors

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to hold a ceremony on Thursday to present state awards to outstanding Russians and foreign nationals and meet with Republic of Congo’s President Denis Sassou Nguesso, the Kremlin press service said.

The ceremony will take place at the Kremlin’s St Catherine Hall. More than 30 orders, medals and honorary titles will be presented to pilot cosmonauts, science, education, healthcare and sport figures, famous performers, and workers in the industry and agriculture.

Denis Sassou Nguesso is currently in Moscow on an official visit. "The heads of state will discuss prospects of developing bilateral cooperation and also exchange views on key issues of regional agenda," the Kremlin press service said.

Last time, the presidents of Russia and the Republic of Congo held talks in November 2012 in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow. Sassou Nguesso arrived in Moscow on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he spoke at a plenary session of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) and also met with its Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

In an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman, Sassou Nguesso said he hopes to discuss developing strategic partnership between the two countries.

Russia and the Republic of Congo maintain a sustainable political dialogue based on close approaches to key issues of modern age. Bilateral trade in 2018 reached $38.4 mln, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service. Last year’s growth was due to boosting Russia’s exports of foodstuffs and agricultural goods.