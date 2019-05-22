Diplomat: Russia supports probing all cases of chemical weapons use in Syria

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Any cases of the possible use of chemical weapons in Syria should be investigated without labelling, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told journalists on Wednesday.

"We [support] investigations into any cases in which poisonous agents could have been used. Still, it has to be an investigation, not labelling. An investigation means going to the incident site, questioning witnesses there, gathering evidence and protecting it," he said, highlighting that these conditions were not executed when Washington tried to blame Damascus for the use of chemical weapons.