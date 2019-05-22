Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Apple addresses grievances over incorrectly displaying Crimea on its maps, Russian MP says

May 22, 13:06 UTC+3

The State Duma earlier demanded that Apple address the incorrect display of Crimea and Sevastopol on its maps before April 25

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Apple has addressed the Russian lower house’s gripes over the incorrect display of the Russian Region of Crimea on its maps, though complaints about the Weather app remain, Chairman of the State Duma Committee for Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications Leonid Levin told reporters on Wednesday following a meeting with Apple representatives.

"We can say that the American multinational technology giant, Apple, has abided by the current legislation though some questions remain and the company needs to take action on this matter," he said. "In particular, the State Duma’s grievances over the maps have been addressed… but as for another one of Apple’s services (the Weather app), Crimean cities are not identified as Ukrainian now but at the same time, they are not displayed as Russian," he added.

"We pointed to the discrimination against Crimean cities [and to the fact that] they are part of our country, and they [Apple] promised to correct it and inform us in a week," the lawmaker noted.

The State Duma earlier demanded that Apple address the incorrect display of Crimea and Sevastopol on its maps before April 25. The deadline was later moved up to May 10. In early April, Chairman of the State Duma’s Security and Anti-Corruption Committee Vasily Piskarev and Levin held a meeting with Apple Rus Director Vitaly Morozko who had been invited to the State Duma following reports that two of the Russian regions were incorrectly displayed on Apple’s maps.

