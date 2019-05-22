Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US to continue attempts to stage coup in Venezuela, Russian Foreign Ministry says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 13:09 UTC+3

Moscow will continue to resist attempts to stage a coup in Venezuela, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. US-backed attempts to stage a coup in Venezuela will continue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will continue to resist attempts to stage a coup in Venezuela that have been a failure so far. However, these attempts will continue at the US behest," he said.

Situation in Venezuela

On January 23, Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas.

Venezuelan ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa

Venezuela lost $130 billion since 2015 because of US actions, says envoy to Russia

Several countries, including the United States, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), Australia, Albania, Georgia and Israel, as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US. On February 4, most of the European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. In contrast, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro, while China called for resolving all differences peacefully and warned against foreign interference. The United Nations secretary general, in turn, called for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

