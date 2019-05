MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes that Europe will put pressure on Kiev to make it restore the rights of Ukrainians violated by the controversial language law, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

"Russia has repeatedly raised the issue vigorously and proactively in its contacts with the European leaders," he said. "We hope that they will be able to use their influence on the Ukrainian side to promote the observance of these rights."