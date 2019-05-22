Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Diplomat castigates Ukraine’s acting health minister as nationalist, Russophobe

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 11:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Ukrainian health minister is a "true instigator", says Rusisan diplomat Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blamed Acting Ukrainian Health Minister Ulyana Suprun for nationalism and Russophobia, as the latter had called on international organizations to reject Russia’s financial help.

"She is a nationalist and a Russophobe. A true instigator. But most harm she inflicted to the Ukrainian people, not Russia," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

Read also

The West employs ‘politicized Russophobia’ to contain Russia, says Putin

On Tuesday, Suprun called on the member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international organizations to "say ‘no’ to Russian money that fill Western accounts" during her speech at the 72nd World Health Assembly session in Geneva. Otherwise, they "run the risk of becoming the Kremlin’s hostages," the acting minister said.

She also noted that the UN should not tolerate the presence of the Russian Federation in the Security Council until it returns to the system of international law and called for preserving and further extending the sanctions regime for Russia.

